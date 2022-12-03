CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022

353 FPUS56 KSTO 030830

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-040000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs 31 to 45 higher

elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet in the morning. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows 26 to 38 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers at lower

elevations...and rain and snow showers at higher elevations.

Highs 31 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Patchy fog through the

day. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to

34. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 21 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 39 45 / 60 100 100

CAZ014-040000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, patchy fog in the morning, Patchy

fog in the morning. At lower elevations, patchy fog until late

afternoon, Rain and snow showers likely early in the afternoon.

Rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 43. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain

and snow showers. Patchy fog. Lows 22 to 33. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs 33 to 42.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows

20 to 31. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 32 to 42. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 13 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

9 to 20. Highs 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 14 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 41 25 40 / 70 90 90

CAZ015-040000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs around 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 45 to

53. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 46 to

54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 49. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 46 36 48 / 70 100 100

RED BLUFF 46 41 51 / 70 90 100

CAZ016-040000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs around

46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 43. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Colder. Lows 28 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 29 to

35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 47 41 53 / 90 90 90

OROVILLE 47 41 54 / 90 90 90

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 46 41 56 / 90 90 90

CAZ017-040000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 40 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs

52 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to

36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 49 43 58 / 90 90 80

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 49 43 58 / 90 90 80

CAZ018-040000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

47 to 53. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 58. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs around

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 50 39 60 / 80 80 80

CAZ019-040000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 60. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 46 59 / 90 90 70

MODESTO 56 47 60 / 90 90 60

CAZ063-040000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. At lower elevations, a slight chance of snow

showers early in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Lows 27 to 41. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...At lower elevations, patchy fog in the morning, Rain

showers. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers. Highs 30 to

45 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 39 higher

elevations...37 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

38. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 37 32 41 / 40 90 90

CAZ066-040000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 39 to

50. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 40 to

50. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

39. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 46 43 46 / 90 100 100

CAZ067-040000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs

43 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 29 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 47 38 45 / 90 100 100

JACKSON 53 44 52 / 100 100 90

CAZ068-040000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain showers likely early in the morning. A chance of

snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers late in the

morning, then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, patchy dense fog in the evening,

Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, heavy rain and snow showers in

the evening, then heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to

37. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except

3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing

to 5000 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Highs 25 to 39 higher

elevations...31 to 43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 2 to

8 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. In the valleys,

patchy fog after midnight. Lows 23 to 38. Snow accumulation of

3 to 8 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Rain and

snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to

29. Highs 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 28 42 / 90 100 100

CHESTER 40 25 38 / 90 100 100

CAZ069-040000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1229 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher elevations,

a chance of snow showers early in the morning. A chance of rain

showers in the morning. Snow showers likely late in the morning,

then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...In the valleys, patchy dense fog in the evening. At

lower elevations, rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms, Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. At higher elevations, rain showers and heavy

snow showers, Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Lows 22 to

36 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...7 to 12 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...

except south 10 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to 8 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 10 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 19 to

34 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 25 to 40 higher

elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29.

Highs 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 41 33 36 / 90 100 100

