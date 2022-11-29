CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

_____

786 FPUS56 KSTO 290812

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-300000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 35 higher elevations...29 to

37 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Light winds becoming

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 24 to 37 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Highs 29 to 41 higher

elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight

chance of snow. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows

17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 19 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of

heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 35 47 / 0 10 40

$$

=

CAZ014-300000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 45.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 44. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 33. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 3 to

6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Highs 31 to 39. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 7 to

12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 10 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 27 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 13 to

24.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs

30 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Patchy fog.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 15 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy fog. Highs

30 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 30 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 20 42 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-300000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 38 to 44. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 44 to 50. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations possible.

Highs 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 39. Highs 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 29 50 / 0 10 30

RED BLUFF 57 34 53 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-300000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 57.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 38. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 42.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 47 to 53. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to

37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 46 to 52. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 36 55 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 57 36 55 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 32 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-300000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

54 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 54. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 54. Lows

32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 34 58 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 33 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-300000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 57.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

54 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 52. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 53. Lows

32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 31 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-300000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Haze and areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs

51 to 59. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

53 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to

46. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Lows

32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 31 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 33 58 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 56 33 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-300000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Lows 25 to 39 higher

elevations...36 to 42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Highs 28 to 42 higher

elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 43 31 42 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ066-300000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Little or no snow

accumulation. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 38 to 48. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight

chance of snow. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows

24 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 36 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 40 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-300000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 40 to 50. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 33 49 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 52 37 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-300000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...35 to 49 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...33 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then heavy rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

21 to 36. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Windy. Highs 23 to 37 higher

elevations...29 to 41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 7 to

13 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with heavy snow likely. Colder.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 12 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to

32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 26 to 41. Lows 18 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 20 47 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 41 17 42 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-300000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1212 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...27 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

41 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 19 to

33 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph...except south 10 to 35 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Windy. Highs 24 to 39 higher

elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches lower elevations...except 10 to 16 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...except south 15 to 45 mph

over ridges.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow.

Breezy, colder. Lows 11 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

28 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow. Highs 26 to

41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 31 41 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

