CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 17, 2022

_____

231 FPUS56 KSTO 180845

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-190000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...31 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

31 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

47. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 41 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-190000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 25. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 55. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 27. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to

59. Lows 22 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 15 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-190000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 69. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

49. Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 34 65 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 67 37 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-190000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 42. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 61. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to

69. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 38 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 67 37 62 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 33 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-190000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Sunny, breezy.

Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to north

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs around 63.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 37 64 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 35 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-190000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

58 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 60 to 66.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 39 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-190000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 66 35 60 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 36 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-190000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 40 higher

elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56 higher elevations...

55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

35 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to

66. Lows 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-190000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to

67. Lows 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 57 41 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-190000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

48. Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 35 57 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 62 39 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-190000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...37 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 17 to 32. Prevailing east

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...38 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to

60. Lows 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 15 52 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 43 14 45 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-190000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1245 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...47 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher

elevations...28 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...29 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

42. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 33 49 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

