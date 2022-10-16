CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ 515 FPUS56 KSTO 160853 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ013-162300- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...75 to 84 lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...80 to 87 lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 93. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 77 to 92. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 44 to 59. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 77. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 80 58 81 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-162300- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 86. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 72 to 86. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 80. Lows 35 to 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 78 34 75 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-162300- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 96. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 86 to 96. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 51 to 61. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 81 52 84 \/ 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 79 55 82 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-162300- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 51 to 61. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 77 56 79 \/ 0 0 0 OROVILLE 76 54 78 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 75 53 78 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-162300- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to 77. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. South winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 84 to 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to 86. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 75 56 79 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 55 78 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-162300- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 79 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Highs 81 to 87. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Highs 78 to 84. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 72 53 77 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-162300- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 88. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 54 to 64. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows 52 to 62. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 75 54 77 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 76 55 79 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-162300- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...73 to 80 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60 higher elevations... 56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...79 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 70 to 85. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 62. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 65 51 64 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-162300- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 64. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 67. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 92. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 76 to 91. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 72 56 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-162300- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Highs 75 to 86. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 72 50 73 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 72 53 75 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-162300- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...64 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...67 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 67 to 82. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 83 38 81 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 78 39 76 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-162300- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...68 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...48 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to 78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations... 71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 65 to 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 63 to 78. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 69 55 67 / 0 0 0 $$ = _____