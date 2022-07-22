CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

389 FPUS56 KSTO 220849

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-222300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...93 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...

98 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...

100 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76.

Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 99 70 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-222300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming north up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 62. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 65. Highs

87 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66.

Highs 87 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 90 50 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-222300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

99 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

Highs 100 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 63 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 102 66 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-222300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

96 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 65 102 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 101 62 100 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 101 57 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-222300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs 91 to

101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 98 58 97 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 57 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-222300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92...except 79 to 85 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 85 to 91...except 78 to 84 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 87 to 93...except 80 to 86 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 54 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-222300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 91 to

101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 91 to 99.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 59 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 61 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-222300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...94 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

96 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...99 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 78.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 86 63 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-222300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99 higher elevations...93 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103 higher elevations...96 to

106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 93 68 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-222300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs 88 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.

Highs 88 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 92 62 92 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 61 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-222300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

81 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...84 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 92 47 95 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 91 50 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-222300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

148 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...85 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...86 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 65 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

