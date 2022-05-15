CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

662 FPUS56 KSTO 151051

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-152300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 53 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

82 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

39 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 86 55 82 / 10 0 0

CAZ014-152300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 81. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to

47. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 77. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 79 higher elevations...

76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 72. Lows

32 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 43 73 / 10 10 0

CAZ015-152300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows 52 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 90 51 85 / 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 92 56 86 / 0 10 0

CAZ016-152300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 88. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows around 59. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 85 to 93. Lows

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 58 86 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 92 57 85 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 93 53 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-152300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Southwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 94. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 60. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 92 55 86 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 91 53 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-152300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 62. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 88 51 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-152300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 88 55 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 56 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-152300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...80 to 88 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...76 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...

51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

82 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

44 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 71 48 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-152300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 89. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 83. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 90. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 84. Lows

48 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 85. Lows 47 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 82 57 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-152300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 60. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 88. Lows 49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 80 51 74 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 84 50 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-152300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 74 higher elevations...66 to 81 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...62 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

68 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 79 43 76 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 76 41 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-152300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

350 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher

elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 70 51 65 / 0 0 0

