Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...78 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher

elevations...81 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 54 higher

elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 84 60 87 / 10 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 78. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 82. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 36. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 41 75 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 91. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

51 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 58. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 51 87 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 56 90 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

73 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 91 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 56 90 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 92 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows 48 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 92.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 92 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 92 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 54. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows around

51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87.

Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 92 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows 47 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 91.

Lows 49 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 92 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 58 92 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...

57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 48 72 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 90. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 59. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 57 80 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing west winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 48 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 79 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 54 84 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...64 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...67 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 38 79 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 38 75 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

350 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher

elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...72 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher

elevations...47 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 49 71 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

