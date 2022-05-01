CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022

_____

648 FPUS56 KSTO 010930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-012330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...73 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. Local gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

64 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph. Local gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...

38 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

74 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with local gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 78 51 68 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ014-012330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67 higher elevations...66 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

58 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds 10 to 20 mph. Local gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 34. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with local gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 69 higher elevations...

66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 59 to 70. Lows 36 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 39 58 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ015-012330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

local gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

74. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 82 47 70 / 0 10 10

RED BLUFF 83 52 73 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-012330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

local gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows around 54. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 82 52 74 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 83 52 74 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 84 49 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-012330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Northwest winds up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with local gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 83 51 78 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 49 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-012330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Local gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84.

Lows around 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 48 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-012330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Local gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

51 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 83 49 75 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 81 49 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-012330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. Local gusts to 30

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...around

51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

59 higher elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with local gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...

40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with local gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with local gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 42 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-012330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

50 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 52 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-012330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 86. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 81. Lows

48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 46 63 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 74 47 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-012330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...58 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...47 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

local gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

27 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Local gusts up to 30

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

59 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 69 35 60 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 66 35 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-012330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...62 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...40 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

53 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Local gusts up to 60

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38 higher

elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

65 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Local gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73.

Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 44 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather