CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

_____

035 FPUS56 KSTO 270900

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-272315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 48 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42 higher

elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher

elevations...69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 47 65 / 0 30 40

$$

=

CAZ014-272315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 39. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Highs 44 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 33. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 64 35 55 / 0 20 40

$$

=

CAZ015-272315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 79. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 75 46 69 / 0 20 30

RED BLUFF 77 49 71 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ016-272315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

around 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 48 70 / 0 10 10

OROVILLE 76 47 70 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 46 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-272315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 81. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 73 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 47 73 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 45 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-272315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 45 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-272315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 80. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 75 47 71 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 77 46 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-272315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...40 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 34 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-272315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 67.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 53. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 66 45 60 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ067-272315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 39 58 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 68 41 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-272315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...44 to 57 lower elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...55 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 32 57 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 63 31 53 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ069-272315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher

elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over

ridges, prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...

33 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 37 47 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather