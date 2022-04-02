CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022

_____

945 FPUS56 KSTO 020917

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-022315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...69 to 77 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 62 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 71 to

86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 77 48 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-022315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 57 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 67 32 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-022315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 74. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 43 77 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 46 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-022315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 70 to 77. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56.

Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

86 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 48 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 80 46 78 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 43 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-022315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

85 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 81 46 79 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 45 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-022315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 47. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.

Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Highs

85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 44 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-022315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

83. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 48 79 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 79 50 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-022315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...68 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 49 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 60. Highs 70 to

85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 66 46 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-022315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 55. Highs 67 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 75 to

90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 63. Highs

76 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 53 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-022315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 67 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62.

Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 46 69 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 73 49 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-022315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...57 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...46 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 55 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 63 to

78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 69 30 71 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 66 31 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-022315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

217 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...39 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...

38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...54 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 40 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 45 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

