CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-272315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...46 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

71 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 65 53 76 / 20 0 0

CAZ014-272315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 71. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 67.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 56. Lows 29 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 33 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ015-272315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 71. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 59. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 47 76 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 68 50 75 / 10 0 0

CAZ016-272315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 74.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 72. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 69 51 74 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 70 50 73 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 48 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-272315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

73. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 72. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 60 to 68. Lows 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 71 51 73 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 71 50 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-272315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

75. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 60 to 66. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 51 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-272315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to

76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 46 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 72 51 73 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 71 53 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-272315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 50 64 / 10 0 0

CAZ066-272315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 53. Highs

55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 62 56 68 / 10 0 0

CAZ067-272315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 43 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 48 68 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 66 51 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-272315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 56 to 71. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

65 higher elevations...55 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 65 33 70 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 61 33 66 / 10 0 0

CAZ069-272315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to 68 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...

43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

65 higher elevations...62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 58 49 64 / 10 0 0

