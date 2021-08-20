CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 19, 2021

_____

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...87 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze, cooler. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 72 to 86 higher

elevations...80 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...82 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 95 64 87 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 77 to 88. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 71 to 82. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 45 79 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 62. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 87.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 96 60 88 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 95 63 87 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 91. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 63. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 85.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 92 63 86 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 91 61 87 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 60 86 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 91 59 83 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 58 82 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Haze. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Breezy. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83...except 71 to 77 near the

bay. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 56 79 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 90. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 91 59 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 63 89 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...89 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows

55 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 59 75 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 86 66 80 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 69. Highs

81 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 84 59 78 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 88 60 83 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 66 to 81. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 46 80 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 82 44 76 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

77 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to

58 higher elevations...53 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...73 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...73 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 75 59 70 / 0 0 0

