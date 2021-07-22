CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021 _____ 680 FPUS56 KSTO 220859 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. CAZ013-222315- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...94 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations... 97 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 106 higher elevations... 100 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 76. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 76. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 75. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 101 69 104 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-222315- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 98. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 93. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 93 48 95 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-222315- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. Highs 97 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 68 to 74. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 103 62 105 \/ 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 101 66 105 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-222315- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 61 to 71. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 100 67 102 \/ 0 0 0 OROVILLE 99 63 102 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 99 59 101 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-222315- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 90 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 69. Highs 89 to 97. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 90 to 100. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 98 59 100 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 56 98 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-222315- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 83 to 89. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 83 to 89. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 86 to 92. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 90 55 95 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-222315- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 90 to 98. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 88 to 96. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 89 to 99. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 96 59 99 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 98 63 99 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-222315- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 72 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76 higher elevations...71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations... 99 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 79. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 78. Highs 87 to 102. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 77. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 84 66 87 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-222315- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 78. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Highs 89 to 104. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 97. Lows 66 to 76. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 99. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 93 71 95 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-222315- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 76. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 75. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 86 to 96. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 93 63 95 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 94 64 95 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-222315- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...81 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...82 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations... 86 to 101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 82 to 97. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 70. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 55 to 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 94 48 96 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 92 47 94 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-222315- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 159 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...85 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...87 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...62 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...88 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 79 to 94. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 55 to 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 90. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 83 65 85 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____