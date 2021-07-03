CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021 _____ 297 FPUS56 KSTO 030954 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Independence Day. CAZ013-032315- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations... 95 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...94 to 104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...96 to 106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 86 to 101. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 103 74 102 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-032315- Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 98. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 96. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 97. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 62. Highs 84 to 98. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BURNEY 95 57 93 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-032315- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. South winds up to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs 97 to 104. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION REDDING 105 70 103 / 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 104 71 102 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-032315- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 94 to 101. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION CHICO 100 68 99 / 0 0 0 OROVILLE 99 66 98 / 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 62 97 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-032315- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 90 to 100. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 95 60 93 / 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 59 91 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-032315- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 59. West winds 10 to 25 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 81 to 87...except 75 to 81 near the bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 83 to 89. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-032315- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 90 to 100. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 93 60 92 / 0 0 0 MODESTO 96 63 95 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-032315- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...97 to 105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations... 95 to 103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...97 to 105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs 84 to 99. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 87 69 85 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-032315- Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 73. Highs 88 to 103. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION PARADISE 93 73 92 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-032315- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs 88 to 101. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 92 65 91 / 0 10 0 JACKSON 93 62 91 / 0 10 0 $$ = CAZ068-032315- Western Plumas County/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 79 to 94. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION QUINCY 97 56 94 / 10 10 10 CHESTER 94 54 92 / 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ069-032315- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 254 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at higher elevations. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...62 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at higher elevations. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...83 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...84 to 96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 78 to 93. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 83 67 82 / 10 20 10 $$ = _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather