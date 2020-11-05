CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020
031 FPUS56 KSTO 050956
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-060015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...
73 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher
elevations...40 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the
morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain
showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...
47 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows
26 to 41 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to
53 higher elevations...46 to 59 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.
Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 37 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs
40 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to
41. Highs 42 to 57.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 83 50 56 / 0 60 60
$$
=
CAZ014-060015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 40.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher
elevations, rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 40 to 49. No
snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 32. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 34 to 46. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 28.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 30 to 41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 21. Highs
34 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to
29. Highs 37 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 75 29 48 / 0 60 70
$$
=
CAZ015-060015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 57.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs around 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs
around 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs
around 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 83 45 58 / 0 50 50
RED BLUFF 83 51 58 / 0 40 40
$$
=
CAZ016-060015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 46 to 54. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 58.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 45. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts
up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs
around 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to
42. Highs around 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 80 51 57 / 0 20 50
OROVILLE 79 51 58 / 0 20 50
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 51 59 / 0 10 30
$$
=
CAZ017-060015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 46.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
Highs 55 to 61.
.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.
Lows 34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 80 54 61 / 0 10 30
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 53 62 / 0 10 30
$$
=
CAZ018-060015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs 58 to 64.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62.
North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 55 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
Highs 56 to 62.
.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.
Lows 34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 52 65 / 0 10 20
$$
=
CAZ019-060015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
Highs 53 to 59.
.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.
Lows 34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 79 54 61 / 0 10 30
MODESTO 78 53 61 / 0 0 30
$$
=
CAZ063-060015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...78 to
84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to
47 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 36 to
51 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 28 to
42 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...
52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 30 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs
43 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 45.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows
31 to 45.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 73 38 45 / 0 30 40
$$
=
CAZ066-060015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 52.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 32 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 43 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43. Highs
47 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to
46. Highs 47 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 75 47 53 / 0 30 70
$$
=
CAZ067-060015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 49 to 57.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 32 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 41 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.
Highs 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.
Lows 30 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 76 43 51 / 0 10 60
JACKSON 77 48 54 / 0 10 50
$$
=
CAZ068-060015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.
Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and
snow showers in the morning, then snow showers, rain showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs 37 to 52. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows
22 to 37. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 20 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
28 to 43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Highs
33 to 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. Lows
20 to 35.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 75 30 50 / 0 20 80
CHESTER 73 27 48 / 0 30 80
$$
=
CAZ069-060015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to
81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 41 higher
elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the
morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and
snow showers likely. Cooler. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...
46 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level above
8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except
southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over ridges.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with possible
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher
elevations...27 to 39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations.
Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 19 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 26 to 41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to
35. Highs 36 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 71 38 46 / 0 10 70
$$
=
