Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-050045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher

elevations...74 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Colder.

Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 39 to

54 higher elevations...47 to 59 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs

42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 78 57 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-050045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs 38 to 47. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 16 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 23. Highs

37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 29. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 72 29 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-050045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 52.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 57.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 47 85 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 52 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-050045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 47 to

53. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 59.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 80 50 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 49 80 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 47 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-050045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 63.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 50 81 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 48 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-050045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 47 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-050045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

56 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 48 79 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 77 48 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-050045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...74 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...78 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows

33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 37 to

52 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 58 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-050045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to

52. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 47 to 57.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 33 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 33 to 46. Highs 44 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43. Highs

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 63 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-050045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 58.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 32 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 32 to 44. Highs 43 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Highs

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 43. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 74 51 76 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 76 56 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-050045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...62 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher

elevations...65 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to

44. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

37 to 52 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 21 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 74 30 76 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 71 29 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-050045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

216 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...69 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...47 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...40 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

45 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. Highs

35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 69 58 71 / 0 0 0

