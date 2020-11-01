CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
954 FPUS56 KSTO 011130
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013-020015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to 88 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...49 to
59 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...
48 to 58 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...69 to 82 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.
Highs 68 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs 48 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 84 56 84 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-020015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 45.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 75. Lows
30 to 45.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Much cooler. Highs 46 to 55. Lows 24 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 74 30 75 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-020015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
Highs around 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs 62 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 85 44 84 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 85 49 85 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-020015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 78. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
47 to 57. Highs around 82.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around
67. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 81 49 82 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 80 48 82 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 44 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-020015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 82.
Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around
68. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 80 48 82 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 47 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-020015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows
46 to 56.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 65 to 71.
Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 47 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-020015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 78 to 84.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 65 to 71.
Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 81 49 81 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 80 49 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-020015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to 84 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to
84 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62.
Highs 68 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs 49 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 73 55 73 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-020015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 62. Light winds becoming
east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
47 to 62. Highs 73 to 83.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Cooler. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 40 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 79 61 79 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-020015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 60. Highs 76 to
82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 77 51 77 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 77 56 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-020015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...68 to 83 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Light winds becoming east
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...68 to
83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...61 to 76 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows
36 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs 44 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 78 29 78 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 76 31 76 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-020015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
330 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to 84 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...46 to
61 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to
84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...
45 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...69 to
79 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 64 to
79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 48 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Much colder. Lows 24 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 72 54 72 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather