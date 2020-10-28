CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

_____

671 FPUS56 KSTO 280900

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-282315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...47 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Prevailing east winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...

45 to 55 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...71 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

54. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 81 53 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-282315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

44. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 75 27 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-282315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 82 41 83 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 46 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-282315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 78 47 80 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 78 45 80 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 76 42 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-282315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 46 79 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 77 44 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-282315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 44 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-282315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 78 46 80 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 77 46 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-282315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...77 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

78 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

59. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 73 52 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-282315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

61. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 57 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-282315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

59. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 47 74 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 74 51 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-282315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

51. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 75 26 76 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 74 29 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-282315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

200 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...67 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...41 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

69 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

42 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

52. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 69 50 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather