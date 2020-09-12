CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020
_____
771 FPUS56 KSTO 120910
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-122315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to
65 higher elevations...58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91 higher
elevations...81 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to
63 higher elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and
patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 73 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 47 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 92 65 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-122315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 88.
Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 57.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 88. Light
winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to
56. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and
patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 83.
Lows 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 64 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 85 45 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-122315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 91.
North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67.
South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 93. North
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to
64. South winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 87.
North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
84. Lows 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 91 56 92 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 88 61 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-122315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 88.
Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 91. Light
winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to
63. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
84. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 87 65 89 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 87 62 89 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 59 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-122315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 90.
Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows
56 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 88 60 89 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 87 60 88 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-122315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 86.
West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Haze. Highs 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows
around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 57 84 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-122315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 89.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
Highs 84 to 90.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows
55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 87 61 87 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 87 63 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-122315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 70 to
85 higher elevations...84 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 69.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 71 to 86 higher
elevations...85 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows
51 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 69 to
84 higher elevations...82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 71 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 67 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 75 61 76 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-122315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 90.
Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 70.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 92.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to
69. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 89.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 87.
Lows 52 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 82 69 84 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-122315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 88.
Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 69.
Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 91.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67.
Highs 81 to 90.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 85. Lows
51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 82 59 85 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 84 63 87 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-122315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 67 to
82 higher elevations...72 to 87 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 68 to 83 higher
elevations...73 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 46 to
61. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 65 to
80 higher elevations...70 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 69 to
84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
42 to 57. Highs 66 to 81.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 85 44 86 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 84 46 85 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-122315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
210 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 65 to
80 higher elevations...76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 44 to
59 higher elevations...54 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 68 to
83 higher elevations...79 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to
60 higher elevations...55 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 82 higher
elevations...78 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs
68 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs
62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 75 60 79 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather