CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

821 FPUS56 KSTO 220930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-222330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...84 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...87 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 70 96 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-222330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 63. Highs

83 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 88 52 87 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ015-222330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

96 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 98 65 97 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 66 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-222330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

93 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 94 66 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 63 94 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 91 59 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-222330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 89 60 92 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 87 59 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-222330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 79 to 85...except 73 to 79 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 57. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs 84 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 82 58 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-222330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 60 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 91 62 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-222330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...91 to 97 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 84 63 84 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-222330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 88 68 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-222330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

85 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 85 59 86 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 89 60 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-222330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...75 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 77 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 48 90 / 10 10 0

CHESTER 87 49 86 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ069-222330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...77 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...

55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...77 to 87 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...78 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 75 59 75 / 10 10 0

$$

=

_____

