CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-170000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...94 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...89 to

104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...91 to

106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 105 74 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-170000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 96. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 97 54 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-170000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 106 69 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 103 69 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-170000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. South winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 99 68 98 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 98 66 97 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 96 62 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-170000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 60 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-170000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 81 to 87...except 74 to 80 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 82 to 88...except 74 to 80 near the bay. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92...except 80 to 86 near

the bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. Highs

85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 59 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-170000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 64 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 66 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-170000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...98 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...95 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70 higher elevations...68 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...97 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 93 66 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-170000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 76. Highs 89 to

104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 93 71 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-170000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 72. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 62 90 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 94 64 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-170000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...83 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...80 to

95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 100 51 96 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 96 50 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-170000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...82 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...81 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

58 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...83 to

95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 64 79 / 0 0 0

