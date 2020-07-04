CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

_____

245 FPUS56 KSTO 040915

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-042315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...83 to 97 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...84 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...82 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 95 66 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-042315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 56. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 84 47 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-042315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Highs 90 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 61 97 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 97 64 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-042315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs 89 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 96 68 98 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 96 65 97 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 61 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-042315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 96 62 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-042315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 56. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 56. Highs

83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-042315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 86 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 96 62 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 64 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-042315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...90 to 96 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...58 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...88 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 75 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-042315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92 higher elevations...87 to 95 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 89 68 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-042315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 63. Highs 81 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 58 88 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 61 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-042315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...71 to 86 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...73 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...71 to

86 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 69 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 85 47 86 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 84 47 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-042315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...78 to 88 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 68 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 76 57 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather