CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-110015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

86 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...81 to 92 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60 higher

elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

76 higher elevations...70 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 95 64 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-110015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 85 higher elevations...

83 to 88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 56. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 39 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

38 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

42 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 49 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-110015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs 78 to 83. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 85. Lows

53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows

58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 61 94 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-110015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 62. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs around 82. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Highs

78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

Highs 86 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 97 67 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 97 66 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 97 63 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-110015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 84. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

85 to 95.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 65 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 99 61 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-110015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Highs

77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. Highs

84 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 99 60 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-110015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. West winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 99 62 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-110015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

90 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...85 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 59 higher

elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 80 58 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-110015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 84. Lows

49 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 90. Lows

53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 91 68 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-110015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 92 higher elevations...

89 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92 higher elevations...

87 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 79 higher elevations...74 to 84 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 86 60 85 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 62 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-110015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...73 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

71 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

69 higher elevations...61 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 89 47 86 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 45 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-110015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

77 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

76 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 54 higher

elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...64 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Over ridges, prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 75 57 74 / 0 0 0

