CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

_____

548 FPUS56 KSTO 090948

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-092330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 52 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

75 higher elevations...71 to 77 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50 higher elevations...46 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

72 to 80 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 51 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-092330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70 higher elevations...around

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 39 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-092330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 65 to 73. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

Highs around 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 71 49 76 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 69 50 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-092330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

Highs 75 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 52 74 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 65 51 73 / 10 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 49 71 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-092330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 79. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 51 71 / 20 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 51 71 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ018-092330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 49. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 76. Lows around

49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 79. Lows

around 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 49 69 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ019-092330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 56 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 49 69 / 30 20 0

MODESTO 63 49 70 / 50 20 0

$$

=

CAZ063-092330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...46 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

68 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher

elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 55 41 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-092330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 62 to 74. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52.

Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 57 50 66 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ067-092330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

60. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 69. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 75. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

41 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 41 61 / 30 10 0

JACKSON 57 44 64 / 40 30 0

$$

=

CAZ068-092330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 65 higher elevations...56 to 71 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 36 68 / 10 10 0

CHESTER 64 31 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-092330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

248 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...43 to 55 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph...except northeast 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...34 to

44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...

38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 38 54 / 40 20 0

$$

=

_____

