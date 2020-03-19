CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

685 FPUS56 KSTO 191035 CCA

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-200000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...55 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 40 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-200000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 26. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 59. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 28 to

37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to

53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 34. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 23 to 31. Highs 37 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 20 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-200000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 61. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 44 to

49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 34 66 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 36 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-200000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Not as cool. Highs

around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to

52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 57 to 67. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 39 64 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 61 39 63 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-200000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 43. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 40 64 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 40 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-200000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 45. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-200000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 44. Highs 53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 41 65 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 61 41 65 / 20 0 0

CAZ063-200000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...33 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...57 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...

35 to 42 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

63 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Colder.

Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 31 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-200000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to

52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cooler. Highs 49 to 61.

Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 40 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-200000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 37 to

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 32 54 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 55 36 58 / 20 10 0

CAZ068-200000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...38 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...47 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 20 53 / 20 0 10

CHESTER 45 20 50 / 10 0 0

CAZ069-200000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 43 higher

elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows

12 to 27 higher elevations...26 to 34 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny except at higher elevations, a slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 32 to

47 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...

29 to 37 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 40 28 45 / 20 10 10

