CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020

893 FPUS56 KSTO 181035

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-190115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...32 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41 higher

elevations...37 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-190115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 29. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 35. Highs

52 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 54 21 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-190115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 66 34 67 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 66 36 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-190115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 66 39 66 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-190115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 39 67 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 39 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-190115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 38 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-190115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

61 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 67 38 67 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 68 39 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-190115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...around

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Highs

53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 55 34 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-190115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 higher elevations...

61 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 64 32 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-190115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Local gusts of

35 to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 42 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-190115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 34 60 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-190115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

54 higher elevations...45 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

45 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...46 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 56 21 55 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 51 21 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-190115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

235 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

55 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher

elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35 higher

elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 52 33 52 / 0 0 0

