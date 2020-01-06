CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-070015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...

54 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 39 higher elevations...34 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...

50 to 56 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 41 higher

elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 51 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 42. Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 40 54 / 0 0 40

CAZ014-070015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 34. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At

lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Snow level 5000 feet.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 26 to 36. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 41. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 33. Highs 34 to

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 27 46 / 0 0 20

CAZ015-070015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 38 to 43. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 62 35 57 / 0 0 30

RED BLUFF 60 36 57 / 0 0 20

CAZ016-070015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44. Highs around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 38 57 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 58 38 57 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-070015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 57.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 41. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 37. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 35 58 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 36 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-070015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 57. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

38 to 44. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 56. South winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 35 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-070015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 36 58 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 57 37 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-070015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 56 higher elevations...

55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. At

lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 42. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 34 47 / 0 0 30

CAZ064-070015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 59.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 41. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49 higher elevations...

47 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 42 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 55 31 51 / 0 0 20

CAZ066-070015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to

46. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 56 41 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-070015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 34 54 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 56 36 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-070015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...

42 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At

lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53. Snow level 5500 feet.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 24 to 39. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 26 to 40 higher elevations...32 to 44 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 25 49 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 48 24 47 / 0 0 10

CAZ069-070015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

210 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...31 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 10 to

25 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. Highs

35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 35 49 / 0 0 0

