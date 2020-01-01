CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-020100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 53 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 40 higher

elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...

38 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 30 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 58 42 60 / 20 0 0

CAZ014-020100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 42 to 48. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 33. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 42 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

54. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 28 to

37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 44. Lows 20 to 31.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 47. Lows

20 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 29 46 / 20 0 0

CAZ015-020100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Cooler. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 62. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 56. Lows 34 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 59 38 63 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 58 40 64 / 10 0 0

CAZ016-020100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 58. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 57. Lows 34 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 39 61 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 57 39 60 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 38 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-020100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 57. Lows 33 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 43 60 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 41 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-020100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 57. Lows 33 to

41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 40 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-020100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

59. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 62. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 43 61 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 43 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-020100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 62. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 59. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

30 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 25 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 36 52 / 10 0 0

CAZ064-020100-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 31 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 54 36 55 / 10 0 0

CAZ066-020100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 49 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 61. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 58. Lows 31 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 43 59 / 10 0 0

CAZ067-020100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 32 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 37 57 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 56 40 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-020100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

39 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 27 48 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 45 24 46 / 20 0 0

CAZ069-020100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing northwest winds 10 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...except north

10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 21 to

36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 34 50 / 10 0 0

