CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

_____

743 FPUS56 KSTO 021110

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-030115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 48 higher elevations...

46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 44 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

37 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 34 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 44 57 / 90 30 20

$$

=

CAZ014-030115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 25 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning. Highs 39 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 35. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 24 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 25 to

39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 35 to 44. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 20 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 41 28 45 / 90 20 20

$$

=

CAZ015-030115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 47. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs around 57. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 54. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 44 60 / 90 40 20

RED BLUFF 53 45 60 / 100 40 20

$$

=

CAZ016-030115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 54. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 49. North winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57. North winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 44 to

52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs around 55. Lows

43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 54 46 60 / 100 50 20

OROVILLE 55 46 60 / 100 50 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 45 60 / 100 50 20

$$

=

CAZ017-030115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 57. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 48 61 / 100 50 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 48 60 / 90 50 30

$$

=

CAZ018-030115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 58. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 58. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 48 60 / 90 40 30

$$

=

CAZ019-030115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 47 59 / 90 40 30

MODESTO 57 47 59 / 100 50 30

$$

=

CAZ063-030115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...

46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 44 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...40 to 49 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 37 45 / 90 40 30

$$

=

CAZ064-030115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

38 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 33 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 50 43 56 / 90 40 20

$$

=

CAZ066-030115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to

54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 49 55 / 100 50 20

$$

=

CAZ067-030115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 43 56 / 100 50 30

JACKSON 55 46 57 / 100 60 20

$$

=

CAZ068-030115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

26 to 41. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...

39 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 33 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Breezy.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 44 27 45 / 100 40 20

CHESTER 41 28 42 / 100 40 20

$$

=

CAZ069-030115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

310 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except

south 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 46 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at

lower elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow showers

at higher elevations. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher

elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy.

Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Breezy. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 39 46 / 100 40 20

$$

=

_____

