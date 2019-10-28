CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

020 FPUS56 KSTO 281030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-290000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...34 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...

53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

30 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 43 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-290000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 63. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 30. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 13 to 26. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 56. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

55 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 63 20 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-290000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph, decreasing in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 42. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 67. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 72 37 63 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 72 41 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-290000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to

69. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 67. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 42 67 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 70 41 68 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 70 37 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-290000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts

to around 30 mph west of the Sacramento River in the morning.

Winds shifting to the west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the outlying areas in the morning.

Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. West of the Sacramento River, north winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 71 42 70 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 71 40 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-290000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny, windy. Highs

around 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 71 40 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-290000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 71 39 70 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 71 41 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-290000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 40 higher

elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 38 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-290000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

59 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 47. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 44. Prevailing

north winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 67 36 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-290000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 65 48 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-290000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 40 61 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-290000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 38 to 53. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing

east winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing east

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 61 23 49 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 59 25 46 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-290000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher

elevations...28 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 39 49 / 0 0 0

