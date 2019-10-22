CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

_____

885 FPUS56 KSTO 221000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-230015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...49 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...48 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 67 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 85 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-230015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 46. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 46. Highs 61 to

76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 74 36 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-230015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 88. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 61. North winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 85. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 79 to 86.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 87 56 85 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 88 60 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-230015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 85. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 62. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 85. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs around 84.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 74. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 87 57 86 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-230015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 88. North winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs around 84.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 85 56 86 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-230015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-230015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 79 to 88.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 81. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 86 55 86 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 83 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-230015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...around

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60 higher elevations...55 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

around 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58 higher elevations...52 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...around

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 59. Highs 68 to

83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 54. Highs 62 to

77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 49. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 55 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-230015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86. Prevailing north winds up to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 62. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 79. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 82 48 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-230015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 83 63 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-230015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 74 to 86.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 78 51 78 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 82 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-230015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...64 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...61 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing east winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...61 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 61 to

76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 77 35 73 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 73 36 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-230015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...68 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 51 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather