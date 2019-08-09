CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
737 FPUS56 KSTO 091017
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ013-092330-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 82 higher
elevations...75 to 88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...68 to 81 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...51 to 63 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...84 to
96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.
Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 86 62 79 / 20 50 60
$$
=
CAZ014-092330-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing
west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing west winds 5 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 84. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs
74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 77 43 68 / 0 20 50
$$
=
CAZ015-092330-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 84. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to
63. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 58 to 64. South winds to around 10 mph shifting to the north
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
Highs 91 to 99.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 86 57 81 / 10 30 40
RED BLUFF 86 60 83 / 10 20 30
$$
=
CAZ016-092330-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 84. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to
85. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
Highs around 94.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 84 63 82 / 0 10 20
OROVILLE 85 61 83 / 0 10 20
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 60 84 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ017-092330-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to
88. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
80 to 86. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds becoming
northwest to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
Highs 89 to 99.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 86 62 84 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 85 62 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-092330-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to
84. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 61. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds to around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.
Highs 86 to 92.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 82 61 84 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ019-092330-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to
88. West winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 94. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 85 64 87 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 87 64 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-092330-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...77 to 85 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 46 to 60 higher elevations...56 to
63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72 higher
elevations...72 to 80 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60 higher elevations...
57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...85 to
93 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.
Highs 77 to 92.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 69 52 64 / 10 20 40
$$
=
CAZ064-092330-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to
84. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing west winds up
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 66 to
81. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.
Highs 81 to 96.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 78 53 75 / 0 10 20
$$
=
CAZ066-092330-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 76 higher elevations...73 to 81 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.
Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 77 63 74 / 0 10 20
$$
=
CAZ067-092330-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to
86. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.
Highs 85 to 100.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 78 53 73 / 0 0 10
JACKSON 82 56 79 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-092330-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...65 to
79 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 51 to 66 higher
elevations...59 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
38 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...72 to
85 lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.
Highs 72 to 87.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 78 40 70 / 0 0 20
CHESTER 77 43 68 / 0 10 40
$$
=
CAZ069-092330-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
317 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...70 to 80 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher
elevations...47 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...
64 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher
elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...76 to
84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.
Highs 70 to 85.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 68 51 62 / 0 0 10
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather