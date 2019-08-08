CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
_____
721 FPUS56 KSTO 080004
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.
CAZ013-081115-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...83 to
95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher
elevations...78 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to
62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 76 to 91. Lows
49 to 64.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 66 93 65 88 / 0 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ014-081115-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87. Light winds becoming west up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west
winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 81. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 73 to 85. Lows
41 to 56.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 92. Lows 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 48 84 48 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-081115-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. South winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. South winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to
62. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows 58 to 68.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 60 to
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 61 94 61 89 / 0 0 0 10
RED BLUFF 63 92 62 87 / 0 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ016-081115-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 56 to 65.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 59 to
69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 64 91 63 85 / 0 0 0 0
OROVILLE 61 90 60 87 / 0 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 89 58 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-081115-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to
89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 55 to 65.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 57 to
67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 61 89 59 87 / 0 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 87 58 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-081115-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 56. West winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Through
the Carquinez Strait, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Through
the Carquinez Strait, west winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 55. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to
84. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 54 to 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 57 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 83 55 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-081115-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to
89. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 55 to 65.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 58 to
68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 60 89 59 86 / 0 0 0 0
MODESTO 63 90 61 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-081115-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 64 higher
elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...85 to
93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...58 to
66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78 higher
elevations...79 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 46 to
60 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 52 to 67.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 58 79 55 71 / 0 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ064-081115-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Prevailing northwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to
86. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 53 to 68.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 52 86 51 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-081115-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing south
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 92. Lows 54 to 69.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 99. Lows 58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 67 86 63 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-081115-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to
88. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows 52 to 67.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 56 to
71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 59 84 56 79 / 0 0 0 0
JACKSON 60 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-081115-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing south
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...
73 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...66 to 81 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 68 to 83. Lows
42 to 57.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 46 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 46 89 45 81 / 0 0 0 0
CHESTER 48 84 43 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-081115-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher
elevations...54 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...
76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 42 to 57 higher
elevations...51 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to
73 higher elevations...71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher
elevations...47 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 60 74 56 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather