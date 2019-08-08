CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

721 FPUS56 KSTO 080004

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ013-081115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...83 to

95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...78 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to

62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

49 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 93 65 88 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ014-081115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 81. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 73 to 85. Lows

41 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 92. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 84 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-081115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to

62. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 61 94 61 89 / 0 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 63 92 62 87 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ016-081115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 56 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 64 91 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 61 90 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 89 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-081115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to

89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 89 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 87 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-081115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 56. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Through

the Carquinez Strait, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Through

the Carquinez Strait, west winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 55. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to

84. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 83 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-081115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to

89. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 89 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 90 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-081115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 64 higher

elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...85 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...79 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 46 to

60 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 79 55 71 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ064-081115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

86. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 52 86 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-081115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 92. Lows 54 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 99. Lows 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 86 63 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-081115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

88. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 56 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 84 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-081115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

73 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...66 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

42 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 89 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 48 84 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-081115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

504 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher

elevations...54 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 42 to 57 higher

elevations...51 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

73 higher elevations...71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...47 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 60 74 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

