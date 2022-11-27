CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

_____

421 FPUS55 KREV 271131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 80 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 5 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 36. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Brisk. Snow likely in the morning, then heavy snow in

the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of heavy snow. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

9 to 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 32 to 42.

$$

CAZ071-280300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

6 to 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

29 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, snow. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 30 to 40.

$$

CAZ073-280300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

30 to 40. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Highs 33 to

43. Lows 4 to 14.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy

snow. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 6 to 16.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather