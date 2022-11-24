CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 _____ 013 FPUS55 KREV 241131 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-250300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 19 to 29. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 36. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 3 to 13. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to 39. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-250300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 36 to 46. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 8 to 18. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 10 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. $$ CAZ071-250300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. $$ CAZ073-250300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 12 to 22. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows zero to 10 above zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 29 to 39. Lows 4 to 14. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 36 to 46.