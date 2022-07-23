CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ 403 FPUS55 KREV 231032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-240300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 48 to 58. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 80 to 90. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-240300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 94 to 104. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. $$ CAZ071-240300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 53 to 63. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 54 to 64. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 89 to 99. $$ CAZ073-240300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 49 to 59. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to
91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

$$