Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level.

Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake

level. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 95 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Highs

48 to 58.

CAZ070-NVZ005-180300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then snow showers and chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs 50 to

60. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

55 to 65.

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows

29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs

49 to 59. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

53 to 63.

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet

rising to 7500 feet. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph decreasing to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

24 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 60.

