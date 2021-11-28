CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021

_____

635 FPUS55 KREV 281132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 28 to

38.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

65. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 58.

$$

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

55 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 59.

$$

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 22 to

32.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather