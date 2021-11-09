CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

_____

820 FPUS55 KREV 091132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then slight chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

29 to 39.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising above 6500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

33 to 38.

$$

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 56.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph

decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 20 to

30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 25 to

35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather