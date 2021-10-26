CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021 _____ 160 FPUS55 KREV 261032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-270300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 29 to 39. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 45 to 55. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-270300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 59 to 64. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 56 to 61. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. $$ CAZ071-270300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 53 to 63. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 50 to 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. $$ CAZ073-270300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 22 to 32. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 20 to 30. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather