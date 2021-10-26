CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

160 FPUS55 KREV 261032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

39 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

45 to 55.

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 66. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to

39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

20 to 30.

