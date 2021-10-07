CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021 _____ 673 FPUS55 KREV 071032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-080300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 9500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 24 to 34. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 13 to 23. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 16 to 26. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-080300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 42 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 20 to 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 21 to 31. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. $$ CAZ071-080300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 23 to 33. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 48 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. $$ CAZ073-080300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the day. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 21 to 31.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 7 to 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

$$