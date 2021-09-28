CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

_____

091 FPUS55 KREV 281032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

65 to 75.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6500 feet. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

$$

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 65 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

68 to 78.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather