CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Haze through the
night. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
91 to 101. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows
52 to 62.

$$

CAZ071-020300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Smoke in the
evening. Haze through the night. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows 51 to
61. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 44 to
54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ073-020300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to
85. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 38 to 48.

$$