Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

333 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

333 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke through the day. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light

winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 51 to 61.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

smoke through the day. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 72 to 82.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

333 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 95 to 105.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke through the day. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 58 to

68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 85 to 95.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

333 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 92 to 102. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows

55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke through the day. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

333 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

smoke through the day. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Haze through

the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

smoke through the day. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 73 to 83.

