CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 44 to 54.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 92 to 102. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 55 to 65.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 50 to 60.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 47 to 57.

