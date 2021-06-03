CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ 531 FPUS55 KREV 031032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-040300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 43 to 53. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 39 to 49. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 36 to 46. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-040300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 45 to 55. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 45 to 55. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 41 to 51. $$ CAZ071-040300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 40 to 50. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 38 to 48. $$ CAZ073-040300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 35 to 45. $$ http://weather.gov/reno _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather