CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

_____

268 FPUS55 KREV 111032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 32 to 42.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

76 to 86.

$$

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

74 to 84.

$$

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 68 to 78.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather