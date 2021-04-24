CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

_____

647 FPUS55 KREV 241032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-250300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 22 to 27.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 23 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

67 to 77.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-250300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch with 1 to 3 inches

above 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 26 to 31. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

24 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

CAZ071-250300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers with

possible rain and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 46 to 56. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

18 to 28.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 74 to 84.

$$

CAZ073-250300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts

up to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 43 to 53. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 21 to

31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

_____

