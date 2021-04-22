CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

_____

322 FPUS55 KREV 221032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021









CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 75 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain in the morning, then rain, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows

28 to 33. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

$$

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers, rain

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows

20 to 30. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 59 to

69.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

