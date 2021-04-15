CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

_____

929 FPUS55 KREV 151032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

23 to 33. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Light

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

26 to 36. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

57 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ073-160300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

23 to 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

$$

_____

